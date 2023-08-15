CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Rohrer, 71, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Rohrer died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at his residence in rural Verdigre.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Ann M. Koopman, 64, of Meadow Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Visitation with family will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.
HARTINGTON — Charles J. “Chuck” Bruning, 70, Hartington, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
CROFTON — Services for Charleen Kube, 89, of Crofton, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
NORFOLK — Services for Willard C. Kohlhof, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Willard Kohlhof died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Graveside services for Donald O’Connell, 89, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
TILDEN — Services for Phyllis D. Preusker, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.