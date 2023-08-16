CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Rohrer, 71, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church in Creighton. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Winnetoon Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Donald Rohrer died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at his residence in rural Verdigre.
1952-2023
Donald Peter Rohrer was born Jan. 15, 1952, in Orchard and died on Aug. 15, 2023, at home on his farm. He was the sixth of 10 children born to Roy and Eva Rohrer. He grew up on his parents’ farm near Winnetoon, where he attended a rural school until the third grade and later graduated from Verdigre High School in 1970. He attended Northeast Nebraska Technical College in the auto mechanics program.
Don married Doris Petersen on Jan. 8, 1972, in Rushville. He began his career at Petring Tractor in Norfolk, which began his love for Ford tractors. In 1972, Don and Doris moved to Vermillion, S.D., where he worked for Vermillion Ford from 1972 to 1979. They were blessed with three children: Beth, Roy and Faye.
In 1979, the family moved from their acreage near Vermillion to their farm south of Verdigre. After working for Moody Motors in Niobrara for two years, Don began farming full time. He raised hogs for 30 years and started a cattle feeding operation when his son, Roy, joined him in farming. He was also a Hoegemeyer seed salesman for a number of years.
Throughout his life, Don was a man of faith. He was baptized June 1, 1952, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Verdigre and was confirmed on May 29, 1966, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre. At the time of his death, he was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Don’s passion in life was farming. Through his work on the farm, he instilled a strong work ethic and love of the land in his children and grandchildren. In later years, he began to collect and restore rare antique Ford tractors.
Don is survived by his spouse of 51 years, Doris of rural Verdigre; his three children, Beth Johnson of Central City, Roy (Wendy) Rohrer of rural Winnetoon and Faye (Jay) Kilday of rural Meadow Grove. He was a loving and proud grandfather and is survived by 10 grandchildren, David and Paul Johnson, Charlie, Conner, Maggie, Ethan, Josie and Jacob Rohrer and Dane and Drew Kilday. He is also survived by his siblings, LeRoy (Maryanne) Rohrer of Rapid City, S.D., Helen (Jay) Munderloh of Pender, Arnie (Bev) Rohrer of Winnetoon, Mary (Scott) Adams of Orchard, Bonnie (Dennis) Darr of Flagstaff, Ariz., Jim (Sue) Rohrer of Center, Wendell (Betty) Rohrer of Verdigre, Wilma (Roman) Schock of Norfolk and Karen (Tim) Utecht of Plainview.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Eva Rohrer; his father- and mother-in-law, Rose and Lawrence Petersen; his son-in-law, Eric Johnson; and nephews Justin Rohrer and Martin Munderloh.
The family requests that memorials be given to Bethesda Mini Camp (c/o Dan Kienow, 52490 876 Road, Winnetoon, NE 68789). As Don preferred to wear jeans and boots, anyone attending the visitation or funeral is encouraged to dress casually and wear their “Ford blue.”