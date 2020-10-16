Donald Roberts

PIERCE — Services for Donald L. “Don” Roberts, 60, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Pierce.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Survivors include his spouse, Brenda Roberts of Pierce; his children, Jason Roberts of Lincoln, Lacee Roberts of Norfolk and Justin Roberts of Pierce; eight grandchildren; his siblings, Rose Roberts of Verdigre and Cindy Roberts of Verdigre; and foster daughter Simone Wells of Detroit, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Shirley, and his twin sister, Donna.
