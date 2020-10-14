PIERCE — Services for Donald Roberts, 60, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Joseph A. Heiderman, 46, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Verla M. Goodman, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Merritt C. Warren, 97, Creighton, will be Saturday, Oct. 17, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Revs. Bev Hieb and Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…
NORFOLK — Services for Gustavo Lopez Cano, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate.
NIOBRARA — Services for Margaret “Peggy” Diez, 92, Gretna, formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her residence.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Norma Ehlers, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
SPENCER — Services for Jason Goesch, 48, Spencer, will be 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the Boyd County School Gymnasium in Spencer. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Spencer.
WAYNE — Memorial graveside services for Mark Cunningham, 65, Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Wayne, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.