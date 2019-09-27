Donald Petsche

PETERSBURG — Services for Donald H. “Don” Petsche, 72, Petersburg, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and John Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.
1947-2019
Donald “Don” Hugo Petsche, the son of Leander and Rosella (Werner) Petsche, was born June 13, 1947, at Tilden. Don was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. He attended elementary school at St. John Berchman’s Catholic School from 1953 to 1961. Don then attended St. John the Baptist Catholic High School in Petersburg, graduating from there in 1965.
Don was united in marriage to Shirley Daniels on Sept. 30, 1967, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. For over 51 years, the couple made their home on a farm two miles north of Petersburg. Together, they raised their five children: Kim, Rene’, Sonya, Tanya and Cody.
A dedicated employee, Don worked for Helena Chemical Company for over 40 years. He was a great provider and example to his family. He loved drinking beer, mowing, and in his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Don was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Don is survived by his spouse, Shirley Petsche of Petersburg; his children, Kim (Larry) Beierman of Albion, Rene’ (Allan) Ketteler of Grand Island, Sonya (Eric) Kraft of Battle Creek, Tanya (Brent) Bode of Battle Creek and Cody (Tracy) Petsche of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren, Shelby (James) Habe, Sheldon Beierman, Payton Beierman, Keenan Ketteler, Haley Ketteler, Sage Kraft, Stone Kraft, Slate Kraft, Trev Bode, Spencer Bode, Reece Bode, Tyrus Petsche and Greenlee Petsche; two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Hadley Habe; siblings Ellen (Lawrence) Stuhr, Susie Borer, Ruth (Kenneth) Kerkman, Dave (Luana) Petsche, Mary (Joe) Henn, Joe (Ev) Petsche, Chuck (Pat) Petsche, Lori (Bob) Henn and Sharon (Bill) Ketteler; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Leah Petsche and Joan Knust; and his brothers-in-law, Mark Knust and Jerry Borer.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.