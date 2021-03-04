You have permission to edit this article.
Donald Peter

NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. “Don” Peter, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Private services for Margaret L. Rasmussen, 97, Harvard, formerly of Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

LYNCH — Private services for Agnes Muller, 90, Lynch, will be Saturday, March 6, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 11:15 a.m. in the parish cemetery in Lynch.

LAUREL — Services for Adra Annala, 60, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her residence.

SIOUX CITY —  Lucile I. Luhr, 87, Sioux City, died Monday, March 1, at a local care facility. No service are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

MILFORD — A celebration of life for Dennis R. Stapelman, 70, Milford, formerly of Belden, will be in May at the Milford United Methodist Church.

AINSWORTH — Services for Jolene K. Walters, 73, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Park Cemetery near Ainsworth.

NORFOLK — Services for Adelaide H. Pfirman, 93, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

