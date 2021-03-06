Donald Peter

HADAR — Services for Donald G. “Don” Peter, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate with burial in the Spring Branch Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing in Norfolk.
1931-2021
Donald G. “Don” Peter of Norfolk was born Sept. 26, 1931, in Norfolk, the son of Frank and Martha (Haase) Peter. He was baptized on Sept. 28, 1931, and confirmed May 28, 1944, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. He attended Pierce High School to the ninth grade.
After high school, Don farmed. Don went into the service from Aug. 26, 1952, to Aug. 4, 1954, in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Korea.
After the service, Don did custom farm work and farmed and was on the wheat crews. He worked 12-½ years as a janitor at the Norfolk Regional Center in Norfolk. He also helped out at Dennis and Anita Baumann’s farm.
Don enjoyed collecting pocket knives. He has been a resident at The Meadows since May 2009.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar and VFW Post 1644 in Norfolk.
Survivors include many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Martha.
Organist for the service will be Amy Bretschneider. Casketbearers will be Greg Baumann, Carl Miller, Keith Haase, Greg Larsen, Blake Baumann and Greg Warneke.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.