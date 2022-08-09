 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Pelster

PETERSBURG — Services for Donald B. Pelster, 94, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg and the Army Funeral Honor Guard. e

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Donald Pelster died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Dean Lammers

Dean Lammers

HARTINGTON — Services for Dean J. Lammers, 67, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.

Steve Blank

Steve Blank

PIERCE — Services for Steve Blank, 65, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Betty Gunter

Betty Gunter

ORCHARD — Services for Betty Gunter, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday Aug. 12, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Orchard.

Hubert O’Brien

Hubert O’Brien

WAYNE — Services for Hubert E. “Hugh” O’Brien, 85, of Wayne, formerly of Ponca, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

James Weinberger

James Weinberger

ELKHORN — Services for James L. Weinberg, 78, were Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Road, in Elkhorn. Military honors were conducted by U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and American Legion. Burial was in Bellevue Cemetery.

Larry Pendergast

Larry Pendergast

O’NEILL — Services for Larry L. Pendergast, 78, Inman, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

Cecilia Kramer

Cecilia Kramer

WAYNE — Services for Cecilia G. Kramer, 73, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Dorothy Gubbels

Dorothy Gubbels

COLUMBUS — Services for Dorothy Gubbels, 94, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Mary Hansen

Mary Hansen

COLERIDGE — Services for Mary J. (Petersen) Hansen, 77, Coleridge, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Hansen Funeral Home, Vermillion. A memorial visitation will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara