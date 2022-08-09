PETERSBURG — Services for Donald B. Pelster, 94, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg and the Army Funeral Honor Guard. e
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Donald Pelster died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.