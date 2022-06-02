HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Olsen, 91, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Inurnment will be at Paragon Cemetery in rural Hartington with military honors by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283.
Visitation with family will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Donald Olsen died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.
Donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and designated for the Paragon Cemetery Association Endowment Fund.