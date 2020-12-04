VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Donald Miller, 90, Verdigre, will be at a later date.
He died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home of Verdigre is in charge of the arrangements.
CARROLL — Services for Patricia Johnson Roberts, 97, North Platte, formerly of Carroll, will be at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.
CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Moore, 83, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Melvern Horst, 89, Stanton, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Private services for LaVern M. Fullner, 97, Kearney, formerly of Pierce, will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
WAYNE — Private graveside services for Susan Gansebom, 92, Carroll, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
STANTON — Services for Eva D. Heckens, 77, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in rural Stanton.
