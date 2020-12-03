VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Donald Miller, 90, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. He died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for James R. “Jim” Siedschlag, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Americ…
CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Moore, 83, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WEST POINT — Private services for David Mandel, 85, West Point, will be Monday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Dodge.
LAUREL — Services for Wilma Wiemers, 84, Laurel, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
WAYNE — Private graveside services for Susan Gansebom, 92, Carroll, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WAUSA — Private services for Lois B. Bloomquist, 86, Wausa, will be Friday, Dec. 4, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. Public graveside services will be at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Magnet Cemetery in Magnet.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Wilbur Grimm, 87, Bloomfield, were Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya officiated. Public graveside services followed at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors were provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars …