NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donald D. Miller, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, will be at a later date in the spring of 2022.
Donald Miller died Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1925-2021
Donald DuWayne Miller (Lt. Col. U.S. Air Force, ret.) was born to Loyd and Ruby (VanKirk) Miller in Brunswick on March 1, 1925. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1942 and was employed at Miller Cereal Mills in Omaha for a year.
In 1943, Don was drafted into the U.S. Air Corps. In 1945, he was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant. He served 30 years and retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1973.
Don married Bettie Jean Miller on Aug. 10, 1946, at the Grand Island Air Force Base. Don and Bettie were blessed with three sons, David, Dennis and Dale. His duty stations included Alaska; Spokane, Wash.; Omaha; Puerto Rico; Riverside, Calif.; and McLean, Va., where he was assigned to the Pentagon. Overseas stations included Japan, England, and two tours in Vietnam.
During his military career, Col. Miller received the Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart and several other service awards and decorations.
Early in his career, Col. Miller was trained as a bombardier/navigator on B-29s. During the Korean War, his B-29 was hit over the Sea of Japan. He was injured as he bailed out of the plane. He suffered another injury after bailing out of his B-29 while flying from Topeka, Kan., to his home base in Spokane.
Due to injuries that ended his flying career, he was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency. After retirement from the U.S. Air Force, he and his spouse, Bettie, moved from McLean, Va., to a small acreage near Wisner. Don continued his education and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Don and Bettie established a commercial apple orchard rural Wisner which thrived for 16 years. He also set up an income tax service. After both businesses were sold, Don and Bettie moved from the acreage to Wisner. They enjoyed traveling and maintained a second residence in Surprise, Ariz., for many years. In 2002, they moved to Norfolk.
The Millers were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Don was also a member of the Norfolk VFW and the Wisner Lions Club. Don loved to watch and play golf.
Don is survived by his sons, David (Judi) Miller of Lawrence, Kan., Dennis (Cathie) Miller of Estes Park, Colo., and Dale Miller of Palmyra; three grandchildren, Gregg (Angi) Miller, Jennifer (Eric) Pensanelli and Erin Monroe; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Bettie on Jan. 24, 2019; a daughter-in-law, Ruth; granddaughter Jessica Marie Miller; parents Loyd and Ruby; three brothers, Owen, Glenn and Dean; and a sister-in-law, Elaine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Norfolk Rescue Mission, Wisner VFW and Wisner Lions Club.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.