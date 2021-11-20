TILDEN — Services for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Donald Meadows died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
TILDEN — Services for Larry S. Bartee, 77, Tilden, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Tilden City Auditorium. John Petersen will officiate with burial in the Tilden City Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Caden R. Moore, 22, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
EWING — Services for Patrick J. McLain, 87, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Ewing. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery with military honors.
TILDEN — Services for Stanley I. O’Dey, 73, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Dallas E. Anders, 93, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Dallas Anders died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Stanton Health Center.
HOLSTEIN — Services for Anthony D. “Tony” Johannsen, 58, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Holstein. The Rev. Lon E. Landsmann will officiate. A memorial service in Osmond will be at a later date and inurnment will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.