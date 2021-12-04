You have permission to edit this article.
Donald Meadows

NELIGH — Memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Graveside services will follow at about 4:15 p.m. at Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.

Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170 and American Legion Riders.

Donald Meadows died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

In other news

LeRoy Evans

LeRoy Evans

PENDER — Services for LeRoy W. Evans, 90, Temecula, Calif., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Pender.

George Grubbs

George Grubbs

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for George W. Grubbs, 86, Plainview, formerly of Brunswick, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Brunswick City Cemetery.

Lucille Peterson

Lucille Peterson

WAYNE — Services for Lucille M. Peterson, 95, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lucille Peterson died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Irvin Paulsen

Irvin Paulsen

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Irvin C. Paulsen, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Bobbie Tuttle

Bobbie Tuttle

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobbie Gene “Bob” Tuttle, 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk. The Rev. Ty Woznek will officiate.

Donald Bergman

Donald Bergman

HARTINGTON — Services for Donald A. Bergman, 93, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign …

Martha Beckmann

Martha Beckmann

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Martha Beckmann, 93, of Bloomfield will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Theresa Retzlaff

Theresa Retzlaff

PLAINVIEW — Services for Theresa Retzlaff, 71, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Oakdale City Cemetery.

Lucille Pinkerman

Lucille Pinkerman

O’NEILL — Services for Lucille Pinkerman, 96, Valley, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Scottville Cemetery north of O’Neill.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

