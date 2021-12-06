NELIGH — Memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Graveside services will follow at about 4:15 p.m. at the Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.
Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170 and American Legion Riders.
Donald Meadows died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
1938-2021
Donald Meadows, son of Cleo “Bud” Meadows and Jewel Coffman, was born April 4, 1938, in Kirkwood, Ill., graduating from United Township High School in 1956. After graduation, Don joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in Okinawa before his honorable discharge in 1959.
Don married Beverly Kvamme on June 3, 1961, in Moline, Ill. After moving to Nebraska, they raised three children, Monte, Dawn and Mark, in the Antelope County area. Don graduated from Northeast Technical College in 1974 with an associate’s degree in HVAC and later owned and operated Meadows Service while also teaching heating, cooling and plumbing at Northeast in Norfolk.
Members of the Congregational Church of Neligh, Don and Bev later moved to Omaha, where he retired as a service manager with ACU Inc. While in Omaha, he joined the Masonic Lodge, Tangier Shrine, where he served as president of the Mobile Nobles in 1996 and enjoyed driving the “Old 357” parade train for the club. A member of the American Legion in Niobrara, Don and Bev celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June 2021.
He is survived by spouse, Bev; children Monte (Carole) Meadows of Omaha, Dawn Meadows (Paul Pelster) of Elgin and Mark Meadows of Malcolm; grandson Tyler (Lauren) Johnson of Valley; granddaughter Tawni Meadows of Omaha; brothers Larry (Kay) Meadows of Portland, Ore., John (Karima) Miller of Fountain Valley, Calif., and Bruce (Kathy) Meadows of Rochester, Minn.; sisters Sharon Bumann of Madison, Wis., and Kathi Meadows of Westland, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Shirley; and brother Randy Meadows.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for the Mobile Noble Unit — Tangier Shrine of Omaha Transportation Fund.