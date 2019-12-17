LEIGH — Services for Donald McKelvey, 81, Leigh, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Leigh. The Rev. Samantha Nichols will officiate. A memorial service and burial will be at a later date in Cozad.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday and resume an hour prior to services Friday, all at the church.
He died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Kracl-Leigh Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements
1938-2019
Donald McKelvey was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Cozad, to Ted and Ada (Smith) McKelvey. He graduated from Cozad High School in 1957.
On Dec. 28, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Potter, at the Church of God in Cozad. They lived in Cozad until 1987, when they moved to Leigh. Don was co-owner of F&S Sausage Company in Cozad. His sausage products were sold all over Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Kansas. If you had hot dogs at any school system in south central Nebraska, it was probably Don’s F&S Wieners. He made state and national award-winning sausage products for over 60 years.
He also volunteered for 30 years on the Cozad Fire Department and was their secretary and treasurer. In Leigh, he co-owned and operated Steve’s Market and continued making sausage.
Don was a past member of the Parkview Methodist Church in Cozad and currently belonged to St. John’s Lutheran in Leigh. Don was fortunate to live in two great communities that he called home. His strong work ethic, kind heart and generous personality made him a dear friend to just about everyone who met him. One of his greatest joys was being a grandpa and great-grandpa to both Steve and Scott’s families.
He is survived by his spouse, Shirley of Leigh, two sons, Steve (Jan) McKelvey and Leigh and Scott (Miechelle) McKelvey of Kearney; a brother, Keith (Luetta) McKelvey of Cozad; his grandchildren, Hayden McKelvey (Kristina), Haylee McKelvey (fiancé Jordan Gustafson), Karlee McKelvey and Collin McKelvey; and a great-grandchild, Graham McKelvey; and several beloved nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Lunch at the Leigh Fairgrounds will follow the service. Memorials in care of the family for future designation