Donald McIntosh

NORFOLK — Services for Donald E. McIntosh, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Peace Evangelical Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Wakefield City Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 81 of Wakefield and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Monday, June 28, 2021, at his residence.
———
Donald Eugene McIntosh was born Nov. 22, 1943, in Winner, S.D., to Riley and Rose (Bicek) McIntosh. He graduated from Winner High School.
Donald was known for his work ethic and organizational skills. Immediately following high school, he served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 1, 1961, to March 13, 1962, and as National Guard Spec. 4th Class, he served from 1960 to 1967.
In 1967, he moved to Dakota City, where he worked for IBP/Tyson. He was quickly promoted to store room supervisor. He also enjoyed working as a volunteer for the Dakota City Fire Department.
While working at IBP, he met his spouse, Mary, and they were married on July 27, 1985. They moved to Lexington, and Donald retired after 36 years.
Donald and Mary began a business together called D&M Enterprises, where they created and sold hand painted lawn ornaments. Donald’s favorite pastimes included cheering on his favorite teams — the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Kansas City Chiefs. He also enjoyed traveling with his spouse, Mary, and spending time with his siblings, children and grandchildren.
He was an active member of Peace Evangelical Church.
Donald is survived by his loving spouse of 35 years, Mary McIntosh; his siblings, Bill (DeLinda) McIntosh, Marvin (Karen) McIntosh, and Carol (Dennis) Phillips; his children, Penny (Scott) Warnberg, Kelly McIntosh, Devon (Tonya) Wiig, Gaylen (Chris) Wiig, Chad (Chrissy) Wiig and Charles Wiig; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one more due in July.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Rose McIntosh; and brother Robert McIntosh.
Although we mourn, as Donald will be greatly missed by the many family and friends who loved him, we have hope knowing that he is experiencing complete joy and peace as he is accepted into the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ.
Organist for the service will be Steve Reinke, and soloist will be Sheila Jenkinson. Selections include “One Day At A Time,” congregational hymns “Victory In Jesus” and “How Great Thou Art” and the recorded hymn “You Gave Me A Mountain.”
Casketbearers will be Kodi Wiig, Kyle Wiig, Keith DeWolfe, Brandon Wiig, Kelly Wiig and Carlton Warnberg. Honorary casketbearers will be Austin Kingsbury, Ian Kurnik, Travis Street, Jeremy Stull and Robert Lock.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.