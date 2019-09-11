Donald McElhose

VERDIGRE — Services for Donald G. “Don” McElhose, 77, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
He died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
1942-2019
Donald Gene McElhose, born July 31, 1942, was the son of Gordon and Vlasta (Kves) McElhose. Don graduated from Verdigre High School in 1960 and began his career in the trucking and construction business with his father, Gordon.
On June 25, 1961, Don was united in marriage to Dianne Pavlik at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. They were the parents of three children, Donita, Darla and Darren.
Don became the owner-operator of Don McElhose Trucking and Construction in 1992 and continued until his retirement in 2018.
Don served several years on the board of trustees of the village of Verdigre, as well as volunteered for the Verdigre Fire Department, Verdigre Lion’s Club, Verdigre Improvement Club and various community organizations.
Survivors include his children, Donita (Rick) Erickson of Lincoln, Darla Gilreath and Darren McElhose of Verdigre; two granddaughters, Alyssa Erickson of Omaha and Lynsey Erickson of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two brothers, Jerry McElhose and Gail “Butch” McElhose of Verdigre; a sister, Donna (Brad) Ives of St. John, Kan.; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his spouse, Dianne, and his parents.
Memorials may be made to Verdigre Fire Department, Verdigre Rescue, Verdigre Community Foundation or to the donor’s choice.