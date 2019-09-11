You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Donald McElhose

Donald McElhose

VERDIGRE — Services for Donald G. “Don” McElhose, 77, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.

He died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

1942-2019

Donald Gene McElhose, born July 31, 1942, was the son of Gordon and Vlasta (Kves) McElhose. Don graduated from Verdigre High School in 1960 and began his career in the trucking and construction business with his father, Gordon.

On June 25, 1961, Don was united in marriage to Dianne Pavlik at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. They were the parents of three children, Donita, Darla and Darren.

Don became the owner-operator of Don McElhose Trucking and Construction in 1992 and continued until his retirement in 2018.

Don served several years on the board of trustees of the village of Verdigre, as well as volunteered for the Verdigre Fire Department, Verdigre Lion’s Club, Verdigre Improvement Club and various community organizations.

Survivors include his children, Donita (Rick) Erickson of Lincoln, Darla Gilreath and Darren McElhose of Verdigre; two granddaughters, Alyssa Erickson of Omaha and Lynsey Erickson of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two brothers, Jerry McElhose and Gail “Butch” McElhose of Verdigre; a sister, Donna (Brad) Ives of St. John, Kan.; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his spouse, Dianne, and his parents.

Memorials may be made to Verdigre Fire Department, Verdigre Rescue, Verdigre Community Foundation or to the donor’s choice.

Tags

In other news

Donald McElhose

Donald McElhose

VERDIGRE — Services for Donald G. “Don” McElhose, 77, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.

Cleo Estey

Cleo Estey

NORFOLK — Cleo Estey, 98, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Madison House in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time.

Ann Hamilton

Ann Hamilton

Services for Ann M. Hamilton, 67, Custer, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Custer Lutheran Fellowship. Burial will be in the Custer Cemetery.

Carol Hastreiter

NORFOLK — Services for Carol A. Hastreiter, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

Mildred Weak

WAYNE — Services for Mildred Weak, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Hastings Cemetery in Hastings, Iowa.

Doris Sohler

LAUREL — Services for Doris J. Sohler, 94, Laurel, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Dorothy Anderson

Dorothy Anderson

NELIGH — Graveside services for Dorothy Anderson, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Larry Redinbaugh

Larry Redinbaugh

LINCOLN — Services for Larry D. Redinbaugh, 90, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The Revs. John Kunze and Dustin Lappe will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Paul Uher

Paul Uher

DODGE — Services for Paul J. Uher, 53, Dodge, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns