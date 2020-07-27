Donald Maybon and Sandy Maybon

MADISON — Memorial service for former Madison Mayor Donald G. “Don” Maybon, 80, and Sandra M. “Sandy” Maybon, 80, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763, both of Madison, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Guard.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service also at the church.
She died Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, and he died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Faith Regional.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.