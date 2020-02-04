Donald May Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Donald W. May Jr., 67, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Clint Hogrefe will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the Clearwater Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to service at the chapel.
1952-2020
He passed way surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his home in Norfolk.
Donald William was born July 18, 1952, in Martin, S.D., to Donald Sr. and Dorothy (Chubb) May.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim (William) Schuchman of Stanton; five grandchildren; four stepchildren; sisters Carroll Burrell of Riverton, Wyo., Sandy (Ronald) Follette and Barbara Woeppel, both of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law; a niece and a nephew.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.