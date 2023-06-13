 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Mauer

Donald Mauer

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald A. Mauer, 88, of Plainview will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton with burial at St. Paul’s/St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Plainview. Military rites will be held by American Legion Post # 148.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service. Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Mauer died Sunday June 11, 2023, at CHI Health in Plainview.

1934-2023

Donald A. Mauer was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Norfolk to Gus and Hattie (Poellet) Mauer. He grew up in the Pierce and Plainview areas and attended grade school in Antelope County and attended Plainview High School.

He enlisted in the Army in 1954, and was stationed at Navy Pier in Chicago.

On Aug. 31, 1955, Don married Grace Kleinschmit of Menominee in Vermillion, S.D.

After his time in the service, Don worked for a short time at an aircraft factory in St. Louis, Mo. The couple moved back to Nebraska and Don worked as a farm hand for various farmers in Antelope County.

In the late 1960s, Don started a 40-plus-year career with J.E. Meuret Grain Company in Brunswick. In 1972, the couple bought a farm 6 miles south of Creighton where the couple raised their family, crops, feeder pigs and cattle. They stayed on the farm until 2012, when the couple purchased a home in Plainview.

He was a member of the Brunswick American Legion Post 357.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gilbert Mauer; a sister, Mardell Knudsen; and two grandchildren, Megan Mauer and Eric Mauer.

He is survived by his spouse, Grace of Plainview; three daughters, Debbie Mauer of Columbus, Stacie and spouse Gene Reuter of Norfolk and Amanda Votta and friend Shon King of Norfolk; sons Gene and spouse Jean Mauer of Norfolk and Kelly and spouse Lisa Mauer of Plainview; and 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Tags

In other news

Carla Peters

Carla Peters

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Carla Peters, 69, of Ewing will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the O’Neill Methodist Church with the Rev. Wes Thompson officiating. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date.

Lydia Greder

Lydia Greder

AINSWORTH — Services for Lydia I. Greder, 74, Johnstown, will be on Tuesday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Caroline Baumann

Caroline Baumann

NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, of Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Larry Easton

Larry Easton

ATKINSON — Services for Larry Easton, 82, Atkinson, will be Wednesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Caroline Baumann

Caroline Baumann

NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals is in c…

Joel Veach

Joel Veach

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joel D. Veach, 52, of Norfolk will be held at a later date in Omaha. Joel Veach died on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Deloris Rutten

Deloris Rutten

ALBION — Services for Deloris D. Rutten, 88, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion, with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Albion. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service tim…

Lloyd Taber

Lloyd Taber

KEARNEY — Services for Lloyd E. Taber, 86, of Kearney, formerly of Springview, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Kearney First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post 759 in conjunctio…

Kayli Coffman

Kayli Coffman

NIOBRARA — Services for Kayli Coffman, 31, of Yankton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara