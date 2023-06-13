CREIGHTON — Services for Donald A. Mauer, 88, of Plainview will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton with burial at St. Paul’s/St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Plainview. Military rites will be held by American Legion Post # 148.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Brunswick with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service. Ashburn Funeral Home of Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Mauer died Sunday June 11, 2023, at CHI Health in Plainview.
1934-2023
Donald A. Mauer was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Norfolk to Gus and Hattie (Poellet) Mauer. He grew up in the Pierce and Plainview areas and attended grade school in Antelope County and attended Plainview High School.
He enlisted in the Army in 1954, and was stationed at Navy Pier in Chicago.
On Aug. 31, 1955, Don married Grace Kleinschmit of Menominee in Vermillion, S.D.
After his time in the service, Don worked for a short time at an aircraft factory in St. Louis, Mo. The couple moved back to Nebraska and Don worked as a farm hand for various farmers in Antelope County.
In the late 1960s, Don started a 40-plus-year career with J.E. Meuret Grain Company in Brunswick. In 1972, the couple bought a farm 6 miles south of Creighton where the couple raised their family, crops, feeder pigs and cattle. They stayed on the farm until 2012, when the couple purchased a home in Plainview.
He was a member of the Brunswick American Legion Post 357.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gilbert Mauer; a sister, Mardell Knudsen; and two grandchildren, Megan Mauer and Eric Mauer.
He is survived by his spouse, Grace of Plainview; three daughters, Debbie Mauer of Columbus, Stacie and spouse Gene Reuter of Norfolk and Amanda Votta and friend Shon King of Norfolk; sons Gene and spouse Jean Mauer of Norfolk and Kelly and spouse Lisa Mauer of Plainview; and 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.