WAYNE — Private graveside services for Donald G. Mau, 69, Wayne, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Donald Mau died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Stanton Health Center.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangments.
1953-2022
Donald G. Mau was born on Feb. 28, 1953, in Wayne to Gilbert and Florence (Baker) Mau. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1971 with sports honors.
Donald was a freshman at Wayne State College when he was critically injured in a car accident on Nov. 7, 1971. He has been living in the care center since, most recently the Stanton Health Center.
Donald is survived by his sister, Janice (Harold) Loberg of Carroll; two nieces, Kim Loberg and Kathy Loberg; six nephews, Kirk Loberg, Kris Loberg, Kary Loberg, Koby Loberg, Stacy Mau and Kip Mau; and cousins.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Florence Mau, and brother Ronnie in 2002.
Memorials may be directed to Don’s family for later designation.