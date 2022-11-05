 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Mau

Donald Mau

WAYNE — Private graveside services for Donald G. Mau, 69, Wayne, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Donald Mau died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Stanton Health Center.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangments.

1953-2022

Donald G. Mau was born on Feb. 28, 1953, in Wayne to Gilbert and Florence (Baker) Mau. He graduated from Wayne High School in 1971 with sports honors.

Donald was a freshman at Wayne State College when he was critically injured in a car accident on Nov. 7, 1971. He has been living in the care center since, most recently the Stanton Health Center.

Donald is survived by his sister, Janice (Harold) Loberg of Carroll; two nieces, Kim Loberg and Kathy Loberg; six nephews, Kirk Loberg, Kris Loberg, Kary Loberg, Koby Loberg, Stacy Mau and Kip Mau; and cousins.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Florence Mau, and brother Ronnie in 2002.

Memorials may be directed to Don’s family for later designation.

Tags

In other news

Mary Nichols

Mary Nichols

WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Nichols, 76, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Mary Rezac

Mary Rezac

NORFOLK — Services for Mary M. “Marge” Rezac, 69, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Louise Divis

Louise Divis

NORFOLK — Services for Louise J. Divis, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Louise Divis died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

Ann Sukup

Ann Sukup

CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.

Elaine Albers

Elaine Albers

Services for Elaine (Mrs. Robert Albers) Albers, 87, of Wisner are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Mildred Preister

Mildred Preister

COLUMBUS — Services for Mildred (Sand) Preister, 100, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus.

Donald Mau

Donald Mau

WAYNE — Private graveside services for Donald G. Mau, 69, Wayne, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Bryce Lovett

Bryce Lovett

PILGER — Memorial services for Bryce Lovett, 95, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Pilger Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Kathryn Kurzenberger

Kathryn Kurzenberger

SPRINGVIEW — Services for Kathryn A. Kurzenberger, 84, Springview, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara