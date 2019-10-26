Donald Marshall

NELIGH — Services for Donald W. Marshall, 87, Neligh, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Military rites will be by Neligh American Legion Post 172, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287 and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour before services.
He died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
1932-2019
Donald Wayne Marshall was born on June 3, 1932, to Clarence and Dollie (Croston) Marshall in Neligh. He attended school in Neligh and graduated from Neligh High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Jan. 8, 1951, in Omaha and was discharged on Nov. 2, 1953, from Alexandria Air Force Base, La.
On Aug. 24, 1955, he was united in marriage to Patricia Judd in Neligh. He worked at Carhart Lumber in Neligh for 43 years as yardman and assistant manager.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. After retiring he enjoyed carpentry.
He was a member of Neligh American Legion Post 172 and VFW 5287.
Survived include his spouse, Pat Marshall of Neligh; his children, Donald Gene and companion Jackie Schaffer of Neligh and Rose Marshall of Neligh; grandchildren, Brittany Rose (Anthony) Nelsen, Bradley Marshall and Candi, Casey Allen, Amy Allen-Carnes and spouse Nick, Jordan Neely and dear friend Brady Starkel; great-grandchildren, Oliva Rose Carnes; a sister, Lois Lynn of Greenwood; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joseph, Gerald and Floyd; and his sisters, Leona and Dorothy.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.