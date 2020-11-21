Donald Mannlein

ALBION — Services for Donald L. “Don” Mannlein, 90, Albion, for family and relatives will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at St Michael’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Albion, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion, and the Army Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service. CDC guidelines will be followed. Social distancing and Covid-19 DHMs will be followed at both the visitation and service and masks are required.
He died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2020
Donald Leo “Don” Mannlein, son of Leo and Catherine (Redler) Mannlein, was born on Feb. 5, 1930, in Albion. Don graduated from Albion High School in 1947.
On April 28, 1952, Don was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Klein at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The couple farmed west of Albion until November 1952 when Don was called to serve his country. He entered basic training at Camp Chaffee, Ark. After training he was shipped to South Korea for 18 months for active duty. In 1959, they moved on a ranch west of Elgin in Wheeler County where Don managed a ranch for 36 years. In 1995, Don retired from the ranch and they moved to Albion.
Don is survived by wife Betty of Albion; three daughters, Debra Mannlein of Albion’ Ruth (Arne) Anderson of Waco, Neb.; and Angela (Rick) Coan of Jackson; five granddaughters: Amy (Jason) Meyer; Katey Frohberg; Jordan Anderson; Brittanie (Dan) Ferden; Breisha (Anthony) Weber; three grandsons: Michael (Marsha) Frohberg; Sean (Jessica) Frohberg; Gage Anderson; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings: Dorothy Pfeifer; Dolores Schack; Kathleen (Earl) Stephens; Gene Mannlein; Mary Dunlap; Barbara (John) Miller; Larry (Sally) Mannlein; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Nancy Mannlein; sister Rosie Stewart; sister-in-law Carol Mannlein; brothers-in-law Kenneth Pfeifer and Dean Schack; and niece Kathy Pfeifer.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.