Donald Lloyd

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Central and Eastern Nebraska

WHEN...09/06/2023 6:00 AM until 09/07/2023 12:00 PM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate (Air Quality Index yellow category)
to Unhealthy (Air Quality Index red category) due to smoke has
been issued for the following Nebraska counties: Adams, Antelope,
Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar,
Cherry, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dakota, Dawson, Dixon,
Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Franklin, Frontier, Furnas, Gage,
Garfield, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard,
Jefferson, Johnson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Knox, Lancaster, Lincoln,
Logan, Loup, Madison, Merrick, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe,
Pawnee, Phelps, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Richardson,
Rock, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Sherman, Stanton, Thayer,
Thomas, Thurston, Valley, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler,
York from September 6, 6:00 am through September 7 12:00 pm.

During Moderate AQI (Yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution may experience health
effects. When conditions rise to the yellow category, those who
are unusually sensitive are advised to consider shortening outdoor
activities and reducing the intensity of these activities.
Symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath are signs to take
it easier.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI (orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.

During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska.  Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Blair, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand
Island, and Scottsbluff.

Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites.  By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

HUMPHREY — Donald Lloyd, 92, Rochester, Minn., formerly of Columbus, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the Season Hospice of Rochester.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue Monday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. A memorial service will be held in Rochester at a later date.

Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

1931-2023

Don was born on Jan. 15, 1931, in rural Monroe to Hugh Evan and Annabelle (Leggat) Lloyd. He attended Okay country grade school and graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 through 1954 at Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Stewart, Georgia.

He married Thelma Josephine Ternus on Nov. 12, 1955, at St. Francis Church in Humphrey. They farmed in the Humphrey and Lindsay area until 1978, when they retired from farming and moved to Columbus. Don then had an busy career as a realtor and auctioneer until his retirement at the age of 80.

Don played on the Cornlea baseball team as a young man and enjoyed the game his entire life. Don and Thelma enjoyed ballroom dancing, and they danced to many of the well-known big bands of their era. They also enjoyed traveling, including visits to cousins and ancestral family sites in Wales and Germany. Additionally, they were avid card players.

Don was a member of the Rochester Korean War Veterans Club and served as commander of the group for three years. He enjoyed his friends in the Rochester “Old Geezers” breakfast group, and he went to the gym religiously until shortly before his death.

After Thelma’s death in 2014, Don reconnected with a childhood classmate, Elaine Nansel Westring of Stromsburg, who became a beloved member of the Lloyd family; she survives him. Additional survivors include daughters Margaret and Linda of Rochester; son John (Andrea) of Colorado Springs; and daughter Susan (Lynn) Williams of Loveland, Colo.; grandchildren Shane Williams and Rachel Lloyd of Denver and Taylor Williams of Tacoma, Wash.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Thelma; sister Margaret Ann; and brother Robert Evan.

Memorials are suggested to the Rochester Korean War Veterans Club or the Postville Welsh Cemetery in care of the family. The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care provided to Don by the staff of Seasons Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

