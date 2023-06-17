FREMONT — Memorial services for Donald Liewer, 87, formerly of Osmond, will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont..
Visitation will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, with a 7 p.m. rosary.
After a luncheon at the church, a military service will be held at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha.
Mr. Liewer, a longtime resident of Washington state, died April 1 in Fremont, where he had moved last year with his spouse, the former Tamara Timnick Weber of Plainview.