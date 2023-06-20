 Skip to main content
Donald Liedman

WAYNE — Services for Donald F. Liedman, 82, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Donald Liedman died suddenly at his farm home on Friday, June 16, 2023.

FREMONT — Memorial services for Donald Liewer, 87, formerly of Osmond, will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont..

HARTINGTON — Raymond F. Hegert Jr., 88, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Gateway Vista Assisted Living in Lincoln.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carolyn Miller, 60, Norfolk, will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Northern Hills Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate.

ALBION — Robert E. Young, 78, Albion, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

BLOOMFIELD — Private family services for David Greckel, 61, of Bloomfield will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

WAYNE — Services for Donald F. Liedman, 82, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Donald Liedman died suddenly at his farm home on Friday, June 16, 2023.

PIERCE — Services for Rachele L. Pospisil, 61, of Pierce are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

WELLFLEET — A celebration of life for Scott R. Trofholz, 58, Ainsworth, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 32780 S. Votaw Road, northeast of Wellfleet.

NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Buss, 92, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

