WAYNE — Services for Donald F. Liedman, 82, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Donald Liedman died suddenly at his farm home on Friday, June 16, 2023.
FREMONT — Memorial services for Donald Liewer, 87, formerly of Osmond, will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont..
HARTINGTON — Raymond F. Hegert Jr., 88, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Gateway Vista Assisted Living in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carolyn Miller, 60, Norfolk, will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Northern Hills Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate.
ALBION — Robert E. Young, 78, Albion, died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
BLOOMFIELD — Private family services for David Greckel, 61, of Bloomfield will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
PIERCE — Services for Rachele L. Pospisil, 61, of Pierce are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
WELLFLEET — A celebration of life for Scott R. Trofholz, 58, Ainsworth, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 32780 S. Votaw Road, northeast of Wellfleet.
NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Buss, 92, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.