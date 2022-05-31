 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald LeRoy

NIOBRARA — Services for Donald LeRoy, 75, Omaha, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Donald LeRoy died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Wagner Community Hospital in Wagner, S.D.

Tags

In other news

Greta Roth

Greta Roth

WISNER — Services for Greta Roth, 77, Wisner, will be on Thursday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner, with the Rev. Jared Hartman officiating. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church and will c…

Ronald Gerber

Ronald Gerber

RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald J. “Ron” Gerber, 70, Randolph, will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Home for Funerals …

George Hirschbach

George Hirschbach

HARTINGTON — Services for George L. Hirschbach, 85, Hartington, will be at a later date under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.

Harold Sudbeck

Harold Sudbeck

LAUREL — Services for Harold A. Sudbeck, 94, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy, American Legion Post 54, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4504.

Gerald

Gerald

ELGIN — Services for Gerald “Red” Miller, 100, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin, with the Rev. Brian Loy officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery at Oakdale, with military rites conducted by American Legio…

Harold Sudbeck

Harold Sudbeck

LAUREL — Services for Harold A. Sudbeck, 94, Laurel, are pending with Home for Funerals — Randolph. Harold Sudbeck died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

John Gilman

John Gilman

NORFOLK — Services are pending at the Home for Funerals for John C. Gilman, 84, in Norfolk. He died on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Iona Carstens

Iona Carstens

NORFOLK — Services for Iona F. Carstens, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. at Knoll Crest Cemetery in Naper.

Donald LeRoy

Donald LeRoy

NIOBRARA — Services for Donald LeRoy, 75, Omaha, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Donald LeRoy died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Wagner Community Hospital in Wagner, S.D.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara