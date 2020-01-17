Donald Langferman

RANDOLPH — Services for Donald G. Langferman, 80, South Sioux City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Jane Francis de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Alvin Kessler V.F.W. Post 5545 and American Legion Post 113 of Randolph.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.
He was found Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home in South Sioux City.
———
Donald George Langferman was born Oct. 26, 1939, at Monticello, Iowa, the son of George and Norah (Kaiser) Langferman. Donald’s mother died when he was young. He lived with his father for a time and then came to Randolph to be raised by his grandparents, Herman and Philomenia Kaiser. He graduated from St. Frances High School at Randolph in 1957 and joined the U.S. Navy, where he served from 1957 until he was honorably discharged in 1960.
Don worked road construction for several companies over the years, starting with Kraemer Construction of Laurel, Theisen Construction of Osmond, Van Busker Construction of Sioux City, Heeley Asphalt of South Dakota, Pettit Construction of South Sioux City and Oban Construction of South Sioux City. He worked until retiring about 10 years ago.
He was a member of Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph and member of Alvin Kessler Post 5545 of Randolph. His hobbies included fishing trips with his cousin, Freddie, and visiting Ron’s barber shop in South Sioux City.
Surviving Don are many cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Music will be provided by cantor and guitarist, George Bradley, singing and playing “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Do Lord” and “Prayer of St. Francis.”
Pallbearers will be Tom Wattier, Brian Leiting, Mike Wortmann, David Guldhammer, Larry Lackas and Glen Gerber.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.