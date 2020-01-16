Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS
OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF
AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY
WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&

Donald Langferman

RANDOLPH — Services for Donald Langferman, 80, South Sioux City, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He was found at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Dale Herbolsheimer

PIERCE — Services for Dale L. Herbolsheimer, 89, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Thomas Osborne

ATKINSON — Services for Thomas G. Osborne, 73, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Atkinson United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Elizabeth Hoebelheinrich

MENOMINEE — Services for Elizabeth “Lizzie” Hoebelheinrich, 92, Menominee, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Norma Besmer

STANTON — Services for Norma A. Besmer, 94, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.

Murmetta Crowe

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Murmetta Crowe, 79, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial at a later date.

John Moore Jr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for John F. “Big John” Moore Jr., 46, Wayne, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. He died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Mary Jean Fillmer

NORFOLK — Services for Mary Jean Fillmer, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

