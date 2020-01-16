RANDOLPH — Services for Donald Langferman, 80, South Sioux City, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He was found at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
PIERCE — Services for Dale L. Herbolsheimer, 89, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Thomas G. Osborne, 73, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Atkinson United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
MENOMINEE — Services for Elizabeth “Lizzie” Hoebelheinrich, 92, Menominee, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Norma A. Besmer, 94, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Murmetta Crowe, 79, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for John F. “Big John” Moore Jr., 46, Wayne, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. He died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary Jean Fillmer, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.