NORFOLK — Private burial services for Donald Krist, 88, Norfolk, will be held at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1931-2020
Donald J. Krist, son of Jannes and Lillian (Janke) Krist, was born April 2, 1931, at Chicago. He attended school through the 12th grade and then served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953, during the Korean War.
Donald was united in marriage to Phyllis Calaway on July 5, 1974, at Casper, Wyo.
Upon his discharge from the Army, Donald worked as a grocery store manager until beginning his career in the hospitality business. From 1959 until 1962, Donald was the owner and manager of Hi-Way Motel, later doing the same with Wood Ridge Motel in Terre Haute, Ind.
Donald then owned and operated the Ramada Inn in Cheyenne, Wyo. He moved to Norfolk in 1976, where he purchased and managed the Villa Inn Restaurant and Convention Center. Donald owned this motel until 1983. He continued in the hospitality industry as manager in Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska, returning to live in Norfolk in 2011 to be closer to family.
Donald was a member of the Elks Lodge, where he served as secretary in St. George, Utah, and was also a member of the American Legion.
Donald is survived by his stepchildren, Susan (Tony) Miles of Norfolk and Terry (Leanne) Jasperson of Hurricane, Utah; 15 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Phyllis; a stepson, Dan Jasperson; and his brothers, Harvey, Erwin, Daniel and Harold.