Donald Kisker

SPENCER — Services for Donald Kisker, 89, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Butte Healthcare Center.

STANTON — Services for JoAnn Cody, 70, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home in Stanton.

COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Jerald M. Asche, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 32392 122nd Ave., in Columbus. The Rev. Aaron Witt will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

HARTINGTON — Services for Ronald L. “Papa” Pearson, 59, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial at 2 p.m. Thursday in Salem, S.D.

NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen Brockman, 72, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.

BLOOMFIELD —  Services for Norma Eckmann, 91, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rex A. Dowden, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. No funeral is currently planned.

FORDYCE — Services for Gerry J. Hochstein, 84, Yankton, formerly of Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.

TILDEN — Graveside services for Keith Eggers, 74, Loveland, Colo., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.

MADISON —  Services for Mitchel M. “Mitch” Kohl, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate with burial in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

