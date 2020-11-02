SPENCER — Services for Donald Kisker, 89, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Butte Healthcare Center.
STANTON — Services for JoAnn Cody, 70, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home in Stanton.
COLUMBUS — Memorial services for Jerald M. Asche, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 32392 122nd Ave., in Columbus. The Rev. Aaron Witt will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Ronald L. “Papa” Pearson, 59, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial at 2 p.m. Thursday in Salem, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Kathleen Brockman, 72, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Norma Eckmann, 91, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Rex A. Dowden, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. No funeral is currently planned.
FORDYCE — Services for Gerry J. Hochstein, 84, Yankton, formerly of Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.
TILDEN — Graveside services for Keith Eggers, 74, Loveland, Colo., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
MADISON — Services for Mitchel M. “Mitch” Kohl, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate with burial in Crown Hill Cemetery.