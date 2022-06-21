 Skip to main content
Donald Kahland

NORFOLK — Services for Donald Kahland, 78, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Donald Kahland died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1944-2022

Donald Frederick Kahland was born March 9, 1944, to Pete and Ellen (Schumacher) Kahland in Tilden. After graduating from Tilden High School, Don met a young Donna Miller, the love of his life. They were united in marriage on Sept. 27, 1964, in Pierce.

This union was blessed with five children: Tammy, Theresa, Terry, Travis and Tiffany. Together, they built their life in Pierce with Don working at the gas station, Sinclair, Henningson’s and Dale’s Electronics.

In 1988, Don and Donna moved to Valentine for a new adventure, where he worked at a TV repair shop and enjoyed the simpler life. Pierce eventually called them back home in 1991. Don went to work in various jobs around the area until his retirement in 2013.

Throughout his whole life, Don spent his time fixing cars, tinkering with any gadget, camping, going to demo derbies, watching WWE wrestling, baking cakes, puzzles and, of course, watching John Wayne Westerns.

He was the most passionate about spending any time he could with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. His love of loud family get-togethers shined brightly as you would find him quietly sitting back with his cute smirk. That smirk is what brings so many smiles to all of those that loved him.

Don leaves behind his spouse of 57 years, Donna; children Tammy (Terry) of Freeman, S.D., Theresa of Norfolk, Terry (Tiffaney) of Norfolk, Travis (Jen) of Bellevue and Tiffany (Cory) of Allen; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren with one more on the way; sister LaJean (Lonny) Powell of Phoenix, Ariz.; and many loved ones and friends.

