...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values are expected to peak in the 96 to 104
range today, 99 to 107 on Sunday then 100 to 109 Monday.

* WHERE...Eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values expected
Sunday and Monday in the afternoon or early evening. Values at
night are expected to generally fall into the lower to mid 70s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

NORFOLK — Services for Donald Kahland, 78, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Donald Kahland died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

John Koch

John Koch

NEWCASTLE — Services for John Koch, 39, of Newcastle, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Rev. Jim Kramper officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

Kenneth Boyer

Kenneth Boyer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Boyer, 89, of Norfolk will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

William Buchanan

William Buchanan

NORFOLK — Memorial services for William L. “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hopewell Cemetery in Unadilla.

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

Pam Ashburn

Pam Ashburn

TILDEN — Family and friends will be gathering on Saturday, June 18, from 2-4 p.m. in the Tilden Public Library, Lied Auditorium, to celebrate the life of Pam Ashburn.

Alice Sobotka

Alice Sobotka

O’NEILL — Services for Alice Sobotka, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

John Brosh

John Brosh

GRETNA — A celebration of life for John W. Brosh, 68, of Ashland, formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St., Gretna. The Rev. Brian Kemp-Schlemmer will officiate. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery in Ashland.

Donald Skopec

Donald Skopec

O’NEILL — Services for Donald Skopec, 78, of O’Neill will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill with burial to follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate.

Ronda Spanel

Ronda Spanel

NORFOLK — Services for Ronda S. Spanel, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

