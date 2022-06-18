NORFOLK — Services for Donald Kahland, 78, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Donald Kahland died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NEWCASTLE — Services for John Koch, 39, of Newcastle, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Rev. Jim Kramper officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth E. “Ken” Boyer, 89, of Norfolk will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for William L. “Bill” Buchanan, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hopewell Cemetery in Unadilla.
Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.
TILDEN — Family and friends will be gathering on Saturday, June 18, from 2-4 p.m. in the Tilden Public Library, Lied Auditorium, to celebrate the life of Pam Ashburn.
O’NEILL — Services for Alice Sobotka, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
GRETNA — A celebration of life for John W. Brosh, 68, of Ashland, formerly of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St., Gretna. The Rev. Brian Kemp-Schlemmer will officiate. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery in Ashland.
O’NEILL — Services for Donald Skopec, 78, of O’Neill will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill with burial to follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronda S. Spanel, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Norfolk.