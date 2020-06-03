Donald Judy

BELLEVUE — A celebration of life for Donald S. Judy, 84, Bellevue, formerly of Grand Island and Norfolk, will be at a later date.
He died Friday, May 1, 2020.
1935-2020
Donald S. Judy was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Henry and Grace (Hutchins) Judy.
He is survived by his spouse, Alicia; children Terry (Kelly) Blome, Tammy Clark, Troy (Julie) Judy, Todd (Tiffany) Judy, Tracy Wright, and their mother, Jan Judy; daughter Catherine (Damian) Curry; sisters Helen Bunde and Mary (Bernie) Bremer; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Edgar Judy, Charles Judy, Gail Judy, Dale Judy, Gretchen Pollock, Hazel Keller, Lucille Aherns, Geraldine Judy, Beverly Pollock and Charlotte Judy. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jerry Clark.