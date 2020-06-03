COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Donald Judy

BELLEVUE — A celebration of life for Donald S. Judy, 84, Bellevue, formerly of Grand Island and Norfolk, will be at a later date.

He died Friday, May 1, 2020.

1935-2020

Donald S. Judy was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Henry and Grace (Hutchins) Judy.

He is survived by his spouse, Alicia; children Terry (Kelly) Blome, Tammy Clark, Troy (Julie) Judy, Todd (Tiffany) Judy, Tracy Wright, and their mother, Jan Judy; daughter Catherine (Damian) Curry; sisters Helen Bunde and Mary (Bernie) Bremer; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Edgar Judy, Charles Judy, Gail Judy, Dale Judy, Gretchen Pollock, Hazel Keller, Lucille Aherns, Geraldine Judy, Beverly Pollock and Charlotte Judy. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jerry Clark.

Shirley Eikmeier

NORFOLK —  Services for Shirley M. Eikmeier, 90, Osseo, Minn., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Mary Ellan VanKirk

Mary Ellan VanKirk

BANCROFT — Memorial services for Mary Ellan (Henderson) VanKirk, 95, Bancroft, will be at a later date.

James Feyerherm

NORFOLK — Graveside services for James D. Feyerherm, 66, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. COVID-19 restrictions apply.

Dorothy Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy K. Miller, 87, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Due to social distancing, the service is limited to family and close friends. Private burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donral Schulz

Donral Schulz

NORFOLK — Services for Donral E. Schulz, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion…

Mae Thompson

Mae Thompson

OAKDALE — Private graveside services for Mae Thompson, 74, Tilden, will be Friday, June 5, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Shirley Kluthe

Shirley Kluthe

HOWELLS — A private viewing and funeral for Shirley A. Kluthe, 92, Howells, were at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit and Bill Schlautman officiated. Burial was in Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Howells.

Dorothy Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy K. Miller, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

