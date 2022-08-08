BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Donald Jeannoutot died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Cecilia E. Kramer, 73, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Cecilia Kramer died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Hubert E. “Hugh” O’Brien, 85, of Wayne, formerly of Ponca, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
COLERIDGE — Services for Mary J. (Petersen) Hansen, 77, Coleridge, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Hansen Funeral Home, Vermillion. A memorial visitation will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.
CHAMBERS — Memorial graveside services for Lila Beed, 79, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.
WAYNE — Services for Francisco G. Morales, 75, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dean J. Lammers, 67, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dean Lammers died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
O’NEILL — Services for Larry L. Pendergast, 78, Inman, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.