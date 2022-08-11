BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church.
Donald Jeannoutot died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1932-2022
Donald Wesley Jeannoutot entered into heaven on his 90th birthday, Aug. 6, 2022. He was born Aug. 6, 1932, in Niobrara to Alcide and Sarah (Hoferer) Jeannoutot. He graduated from Lincoln High, after which he received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He went on to further his education and receive a master in science from the University of Missouri and worked toward a doctoral degree at the University of Wisconsin.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Don spent his life working with chickens as a production manager at various entities in Nebraska and Colorado. Don was very passionate about his work with chickens and was often referred to as “The Chicken Doctor.”
Between receiving his bachelor degree and starting on his master degree, Don was called up from Army Reserves and proudly served his country on active duty from Feb. 11, 1956, until he was discharged on Jan. 29, 1958, with one promotion to 1st Lieutenant in August 1957.
Although Don was a true patriot and was very honored to serve his country and showed great enthusiasm and passion for his career, there was one thing more precious to him than anything else in this earthly world and that was his family.
On Dec. 26, 1959, Don married the love of his life, Janice Sue Lynch, in Omaha. Together they worked side by side through school, jobs, good times and hardships. They laughed loud, loved hard and built a wonderful life that Don was so proud of. Together, hand in hand, they raised five children: David, Daniel, Sarah, Don and Allen.
Even in his retirement family was the most important thing in Don’s life. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren always knew if they needed anything he would be there for them.
Throughout his adult life, he was involved in many different activities and organizations. He was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, a member of the Eastern Star, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, as well as a member of the Nebraska Poultry Industries. He also enjoyed traveling with Janice when they were able to get away.
Don and Janice lived many places over the years but truly enjoyed their time in Greeley, Colo., and Bloomfield, and when the challenges of old age no longer allowed Don to live at home with Janice, he moved to Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield until he was able to return to his parents and siblings and meet our Lord in heaven.
Don is survived by his spouse, Janice Jeannoutot of Bloomfield; a son, David Jeannoutot of Bloomfield; a son, Daniel (Rene) Jeannoutot of Greeley, Colo.; grandchildren Nic, Megan, Bryce, Aden, Carl, Cory, Ashley, Joey and Angelica; daughter Sarah Johnson of Greeley, Colo.; grandchildren Donald, Jacob and Tami; a son, Don C. (Kathy) Jeannoutot of Greeley, Colo.; grandchildren Christin, Emilia, Patty, Emme and Samuel; and a son, Allen (Dana) Jeannoutot of Bloomfield; grandchildren Aubrey, Casey, Brock, Pierce and Jay; and many great-grandchildren: Zoe, Mattie, Zane, Chloe, Lexi, Dustin, Kadence, Makynzee, Natalie, Lilly, Caius, Taivas, Dave, Emily, Levi, Bailea, Landon, Nicholas, Lilliahna, Xandriana, Xyliegh, Eliana, Amaris, Ezekiel, Iris, Bryan, Helen, Haiden, Maddie, Yaretzi and Yuliana.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Alcide and Sarah Jeannoutot; his siblings, James Jeannoutot, Dionne Sukovaty, Marjorie Rockenbach and Joyce Stephens; nephews Bobby Jeannoutot and Gary Jeannoutot; and great-granddaughter Shannon Jeannoutot-Lafolette.