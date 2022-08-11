 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Jeannoutot

Donald Jeannoutot

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Donald Jeannoutot died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1932-2022

Donald Wesley Jeannoutot entered into heaven on his 90th birthday, Aug. 6, 2022. He was born Aug. 6, 1932, in Niobrara to Alcide and Sarah (Hoferer) Jeannoutot. He graduated from Lincoln High, after which he received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He went on to further his education and receive a master in science from the University of Missouri and worked toward a doctoral degree at the University of Wisconsin.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Don spent his life working with chickens as a production manager at various entities in Nebraska and Colorado. Don was very passionate about his work with chickens and was often referred to as “The Chicken Doctor.”

Between receiving his bachelor degree and starting on his master degree, Don was called up from Army Reserves and proudly served his country on active duty from Feb. 11, 1956, until he was discharged on Jan. 29, 1958, with one promotion to 1st Lieutenant in August 1957.

Although Don was a true patriot and was very honored to serve his country and showed great enthusiasm and passion for his career, there was one thing more precious to him than anything else in this earthly world and that was his family.

On Dec. 26, 1959, Don married the love of his life, Janice Sue Lynch, in Omaha. Together they worked side by side through school, jobs, good times and hardships. They laughed loud, loved hard and built a wonderful life that Don was so proud of. Together, hand in hand, they raised five children: David, Daniel, Sarah, Don and Allen.

Even in his retirement family was the most important thing in Don’s life. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren always knew if they needed anything he would be there for them.

Throughout his adult life, he was involved in many different activities and organizations. He was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, a member of the Eastern Star, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, as well as a member of the Nebraska Poultry Industries. He also enjoyed traveling with Janice when they were able to get away.

Don and Janice lived many places over the years but truly enjoyed their time in Greeley, Colo., and Bloomfield, and when the challenges of old age no longer allowed Don to live at home with Janice, he moved to Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield until he was able to return to his parents and siblings and meet our Lord in heaven.

Don is survived by his spouse, Janice Jeannoutot of Bloomfield; a son, David Jeannoutot of Bloomfield; a son, Daniel (Rene) Jeannoutot of Greeley, Colo.; grandchildren Nic, Megan, Bryce, Aden, Carl, Cory, Ashley, Joey and Angelica; daughter Sarah Johnson of Greeley, Colo.; grandchildren Donald, Jacob and Tami; a son, Don C. (Kathy) Jeannoutot of Greeley, Colo.; grandchildren Christin, Emilia, Patty, Emme and Samuel; and a son, Allen (Dana) Jeannoutot of Bloomfield; grandchildren Aubrey, Casey, Brock, Pierce and Jay; and many great-grandchildren: Zoe, Mattie, Zane, Chloe, Lexi, Dustin, Kadence, Makynzee, Natalie, Lilly, Caius, Taivas, Dave, Emily, Levi, Bailea, Landon, Nicholas, Lilliahna, Xandriana, Xyliegh, Eliana, Amaris, Ezekiel, Iris, Bryan, Helen, Haiden, Maddie, Yaretzi and Yuliana.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Alcide and Sarah Jeannoutot; his siblings, James Jeannoutot, Dionne Sukovaty, Marjorie Rockenbach and Joyce Stephens; nephews Bobby Jeannoutot and Gary Jeannoutot; and great-granddaughter Shannon Jeannoutot-Lafolette.

In other news

Bryce Lovett

Bryce Lovett

Bryce Lovett, 95, formerly of Pilger, died at his home in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Betty Gunter

Betty Gunter

ORCHARD — Services for Betty Gunter, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday Aug. 12, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Orchard. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Orchard.

Marcus Hanneman

Marcus Hanneman

PLAINVIEW — Services for Marcus Hanneman, 64, Lincoln, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 405 W. Park Ave., in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Zelda Moore

Zelda Moore

AINSWORTH — Services for Zelda M. Moore, 82, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Church of the Nazarene in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Merlin Frevert

Merlin Frevert

WAYNE — Services for Merlin L. Frevert, 96, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be at a later date the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Joanne Baier

Joanne Baier

WAYNE — A celebration of life for Joanne K. Baier, 76, Wayne, will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Joanne’s home, 1307 Meadow Lane, in Wayne.

Jon Potthast

Jon Potthast

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jon M. Potthast, 44, Norfolk, will include visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private inurnment will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Kelly Appleby

Kelly Appleby

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Kelly J. Appleby, 67, Omaha, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.

Byron Janke

Byron Janke

WAYNE — Services for Byron Janke, 80, Norfolk, formerly of rural Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Byron Janke died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara