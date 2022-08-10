 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Jeannoutot

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Jeannoutot, 90, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Donald Jeannoutot died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Joanne Baier

Joanne Baier

WAYNE — A celebration of life for Joanne K. Baier, 76, Wayne, will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Joanne’s home, 1307 Meadow Lane, in Wayne.

Marcia Steckelberg

Marcia Steckelberg

OMAHA — Services for Marcia A. Steckelberg, 77, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th Ave., in Omaha. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donald Pelster

Donald Pelster

PETERSBURG — Services for Donald B. Pelster, 94, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 334 of P…

Larry Pendergast

Larry Pendergast

O’NEILL — Services for Larry L. Pendergast, 78, Inman, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.

Jon Potthast

Jon Potthast

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jon M. Potthast, 44, Norfolk, will include visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private inurnment will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Dorothy Gubbels

Dorothy Gubbels

COLUMBUS — Services for Dorothy Gubbels, 94, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Francisco Morales

Francisco Morales

WAYNE — Services for Francisco G. Morales, 75, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.  Burial with military rites will be at a later date at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.

Ida Pilger

Ida Pilger

PENDER — Memorial services for Ida Pilger, 80, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Pender. The Rev. Karen McNeil-Utecht will officiate. Private burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery at Winside.

Alice Mohr and John Mohr

Alice Mohr and John Mohr

WAYNE — Graveside services for Alice Mohr, 82, and John Mohr, 78, Carroll, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara