HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Jacobsen, 87, of Hartington will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Donald Jacobsen died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.