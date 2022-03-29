 Skip to main content
Donald Jacobsen

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Donald M. Jacobsen, 87, of Hartington will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with the Rev. Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Donald Jacobsen died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.

Ila Friedrich

PLAINVIEW — Services for Ila J. Friedrich, 87, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview with the Rev. Jerome Leckband officiating. Burial will be in Plainview Cemetery.

Paul Huddleston

LAUREL — Services for Paul E. Huddleston, 91, of Laurel are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Rudolph Starman

RAEVILLE — Services for Rudolph G. “Rudy” Starman, 90, of Raeville will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Lyla Fuhrman

NORFOLK — Services for Lyla F. Fuhrman, 88, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Richard Kleider

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Richard L. Kleider, 93, of Battle Creek are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.

Carol Helsing

RANDOLPH — Services for Carol C. Helsing, 86, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the United Methodist Church in Randolph. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph City Cemetery.

Viola Kaser

MADISON — Services for Viola Kaser, 96, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.

Roberta Morfeld

STANTON — Services for Roberta “Bert” Morfeld, 87, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Carol Helsing

RANDOLPH — Services for Carol C. Helsing, 86, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the United Methodist Church in Randolph with the Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the Randolph City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

