HARTINGTON — Services for Donald M. Jacobsen, 87, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donald Jacobsen died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.
HARTINGTON — Services for Ernest E. Jueden, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Ernest Jueden died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
HARTINGTON — Services for Ernest E. Jueden, 91, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
HOWELLS — Services for Gary Nemec, 75, Howells, will be 10:30 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery-Tabor.
A celebration of life for Jeffery S. Hansen, 55, Palmyra, will be at a later date with close family and friends.
NORFOLK — Private services for William “John” Jensen, 74, Norfolk, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BEEMER — Services for Debra Glaubius, 72, Beemer, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. Snyder, 87, formerly of Orchard and Norfolk, will be at a later date.
SIOUX CITY — Services for Clydette S. Barnes, 67, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in the Logan Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. “Tom” Hoff, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate.