Donald Hoile

MILFORD — Services for Donald F. Hoile, 84, formerly of Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Milford Mennonite Church in Milford.

Private inurnment will be in the Milford Mennonite Cemetery.

1939-2023

Donald Franklin Hoile was born on June 30, 1939, in Hartington to Donald M. and Margaret H. (Colling) Hoile and went to be with Jesus on July 7, 2023. He was 84 years and seven days old.

He married Betty Barneke and, to this union, three daughters were born: Heidi, Holli, and Heather. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1974, spending 14 months in Vietnam protecting and serving his country for 12 years.

After serving his country, Don had a number of jobs. He was a dental technician, then went into sales, selling office equipment and supplies. Eventually, he owned his own business, D.F. Hoile Office Products Inc.

Don could sell an Eskimo an ice cube, and his stories were endless. He became certified in chemicals and was a groundskeeper for three different Country Clubs. He was an avid golfer. He then went on the road for six years, traveling the country coast to coast, repairing shopping carts and hydraulic pallet jacks, sometimes dodging hurricanes in the south.

Don later married Connie (Boshart/Kremer) on June 14, 1995, and gained two stepsons. Upon his retirement, he assisted in caregiving for his parents-in-law until their death. Besides loving golf, he was an avid fisherman and played a lot of Bingo.

He is survived by his spouse, Connie of Milford; daughters Heidi (Brad) Finkhouse of Oklahoma City, Okla., Holli (Mark) Stevens of Nichols Hills, Okla., and Heather (Greg) Brockhaus of Creighton; stepsons Darrin Kremer of Milford and Richard (Denise) Kremer of Bremerton, Wash.; brothers John Hoile, Bill (Kathy) Hoile of Norfolk, Byron "B.J." (Sue) Hoile of Bloomfield, Dick (Awl) Hoile of Columbus; brother-in-law Tom Nichols of Omaha; sisters Nancy Rice, Marilyn (Ron) Willers and Helen (Jim) Bradford, all of Norfolk; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Margie Nichols; brother Robert in infancy; sister-in-law Sharlene “Shar” Hoile; and brother-in-law John D. “Dave” Rice.

Memorials go to the family for a later designation.

Phyllis Cihlar

VERDIGRE — Services for Phyllis Cihlar, 89, Bloomfield, formerly of Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Phyllis Cihlar died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Jerry Higgins

PLATTSMOUTH — Services for Jerry C. Higgins, 93, Plattsmouth, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the First United Methodist Church in Plattsmouth. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Bryan Kleensang

NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.

Susan Auten

NORFOLK — Services for Susan A. “Sue” Auten, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Alexis Laible

ATKINSON — Services for Alexis Laible, 12, Emmet, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Roger Wobbenhorst

COLERIDGE — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Marilyn Hasemann will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.

Merna Priestley

NORFOLK — Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.

Merna Priestley

NORFOLK — Merna Priestley, 93, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Omaha.

Ardath Puntney

COLERIDGE — Ardath E. Puntney, 94, Coleridge, died on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara