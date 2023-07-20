Donald Hoile

MILFORD — Services for Donald F. Hoile, 84, formerly of Hartington, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Milford Mennonite Church in Milford.
Private inurnment will be in the Milford Mennonite Cemetery.
1939-2023
Donald Franklin Hoile was born on June 30, 1939, in Hartington to Donald M. and Margaret H. (Colling) Hoile and went to be with Jesus on July 7, 2023. He was 84 years and seven days old.
He married Betty Barneke and, to this union, three daughters were born: Heidi, Holli, and Heather. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1974, spending 14 months in Vietnam protecting and serving his country for 12 years.
After serving his country, Don had a number of jobs. He was a dental technician, then went into sales, selling office equipment and supplies. Eventually, he owned his own business, D.F. Hoile Office Products Inc.
Don could sell an Eskimo an ice cube, and his stories were endless. He became certified in chemicals and was a groundskeeper for three different Country Clubs. He was an avid golfer. He then went on the road for six years, traveling the country coast to coast, repairing shopping carts and hydraulic pallet jacks, sometimes dodging hurricanes in the south.
Don later married Connie (Boshart/Kremer) on June 14, 1995, and gained two stepsons. Upon his retirement, he assisted in caregiving for his parents-in-law until their death. Besides loving golf, he was an avid fisherman and played a lot of Bingo.
He is survived by his spouse, Connie of Milford; daughters Heidi (Brad) Finkhouse of Oklahoma City, Okla., Holli (Mark) Stevens of Nichols Hills, Okla., and Heather (Greg) Brockhaus of Creighton; stepsons Darrin Kremer of Milford and Richard (Denise) Kremer of Bremerton, Wash.; brothers John Hoile, Bill (Kathy) Hoile of Norfolk, Byron "B.J." (Sue) Hoile of Bloomfield, Dick (Awl) Hoile of Columbus; brother-in-law Tom Nichols of Omaha; sisters Nancy Rice, Marilyn (Ron) Willers and Helen (Jim) Bradford, all of Norfolk; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Margie Nichols; brother Robert in infancy; sister-in-law Sharlene “Shar” Hoile; and brother-in-law John D. “Dave” Rice.
Memorials go to the family for a later designation.