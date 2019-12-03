Donald Hofmann

NORFOLK — Services for Donald F. Hofmann, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his residence in Norfolk.
CROFTON — A gathering for the family of David “Bruce” Sage, 69, Lincoln, formerly of O’Neill, will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Inurnment will be in the Crofton City Cemetery at a later date.
PIERCE — Services for Karen L. Schall, 71, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Leroy Harold Wichman, 77, Fayetteville, W.Va., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American …
O’NEILL — Services for Gerald E Miller, 86, O’Neill, formerly of Fremont, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Forrest G. Houlette, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Tillie Bauer, 85, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Mary L. Blair, 88, Meadow Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. John Petersen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date at the Tilden City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Dianne D. Dillard, 74, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jerome Wilson will officiate.
