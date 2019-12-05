Donald Hofmann

NORFOLK — Services for Donald F. “Don” Hofmann, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Frank Brink will officiate with burial in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
He died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his residence in Norfolk.
1938-2019
Born Jan. 13, 1938, at Battle Creek, Donald F. Hofmann was the son of Fred and Viola (Nathan) Hofmann. He attended grade school in Battle Creek and graduated from Battle Creek High School.
After high school, Don served in the National Guard for six years and farmed during that time. Don continued farming in the Battle Creek area. He enjoyed watching Western movies and going to the Black Hills.
He married Lila Haake.
Survivors include his children, Dan Hofmann of Fremont, Doug (Kim) Hofmann of Norfolk, Darren Hofmann of Iowa and Lisa (Casey) Hofmann of Louisiana; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marcella Renner of Battle Creek and Mildred Praeuner of Battle Creek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Viola; a son, Don (Toot) Jr., and a twin brother, Ronald.
Casketbearers will be Josh Hofmann, Arvid Warneke, Tony Hofmann, Rick Renner, Aries Hofmann and Suede Hofmann.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.