Donald Hoffman

SUTTON — Donald W. Hoffman, 80, Sutton, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Legacy Square in Henderson.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sutton. Jim Germer will officiate. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Visitation with the family present will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.

1942-2023

Donald Warren Hoffman was born on Aug. 19, 1942, in Berlin, N.D., to Warren and Esther (Orness) Hoffman. At a young age, Don and his family moved to Nebraska, and there he grew up and helped out on his family’s farms throughout Madison and Knox counties.

He was married to Marlene Schroeder in May 1960 with four children born to this union: Bryan, Gary, Galen and Rita.

On Feb. 13, 1990, he married Helen (Nebola) Bromwich and welcomed Helen’s five children to his family: Willis, Robert, Rodney, Kim and Stacy. Don and Helen made their home in Sutton the last 17 years of their lives. Don cared for his great love, Helen, throughout her illnesses with complete devotion for the last five years.

Don was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Sutton. His elementary and junior high education took place at country school and Trinity Lutheran. He then attended Bloomfield High School and graduated in 1960. Diesel and farm mechanics training at the Nebraska Technical College in Milford was where he continued his education after high school. In 1995, he was able to pass the test and earn his Certified Crop Advisor certification.

Don owned Don’s Standard in Bloomfield, as well as sold feed in the Bloomfield, Verdigre and Creighton area. He started his fertilizer and chemical career in Bloomfield in 1971 with the Nebraska Division of Terra International. That fall, Don moved his family to Ewing, where he took over as a location manager for the aforementioned company. He also spent time working in the fertilizer and chemical business in North Bend, Bassett, Holdrege and Sutton.

Don is survived by his children, Bryan (Diane) Hoffman, Galen (Kelly) Hoffman and Rita (Dennis) Schueth; stepchildren Robert Bromwich, Rodney (Kim) Bromwich, Kim (Mark) Henning and Stacy (Matt) Foster; his siblings, Rich (Trudy) Hoffman, Bob (Kay) Hoffman, and Mike (Deb) Hoffman; and by his grandchildren, Beau, Brock, Corey, Breane, Ashley, Jarod, Natasha, Madeline, Mitchell, Colbey, Kanai, Michael, Lauren and Matthew, as well as five great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews and devoted friends.

Don was preceded in death by his infant son, Gary; his parents, Warren and Esther Hoffman; his beloved spouse, Helen; stepson Willis Bromwich; sister-in-law Frances Lake; and brother-in-law John Nebola.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated for a special project that was important to Don.

