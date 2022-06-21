WAYNE — Services for Donald A. Hochstein, 95, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donald Hochstein died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for David Curley, 67, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. David Curley died suddenly on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Daniel Ickler, 71, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Verdigre, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259, American Legion Post 74 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151.
ATKINSON — Joint memorial services for Theodore “Ted” Manzer, 94, and Yolanda “Londie” Manzer, 95, both of Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery with military graveside rites for Theodore conducted by the Atki…
NORFOLK — Services for Donald Kahland, 78, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Donald Kahland died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronda S. Spanel, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Michael J. “Mike” Panek, 40, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jean Doerr died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
O’NEILL — Services for Alice Sobotka, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.