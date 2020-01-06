Donald Herzinger

PAPILLION — Services for Donald J. Herzinger, 91, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 324 S. Jackson St., in Papillion. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Omaha National Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. Kahler-Dolce Mortuary of Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
1929-2020
Born Jan. 3, 1929, Donald Joseph Herzinger was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Herzinger; his parents, Rudolph and Helen (Pojar) Herzinger; and a brother, Morelle Herzinger.
Survivors include his spouse, Shirley (Chapman) Herzinger; children Teresa Brown (David), Mark Herzinger (Louise) and Donna Hagerty (Dennis); a daughter-in-law, Ann Herzinger; his grandchildren, Christin (Mike), Beth (Brian), John, Sarah and Elora; great-grandchildren Austin and Roland; brothers Gerald (Laverne) and Kenneth (Marion); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church.