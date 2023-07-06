CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Daniel Wittrock will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and U.S. Marine Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Donald Hart died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2023
Donald Ezra Hart, son of Ezra and Lottie (Walton) Hart, was born May 4, 1930, at Verdel. He attended school in Verdel and Creighton. Don worked for Mike Tyler Trucking, hauling gravel, before entering the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1951 until 1953 as a truck driver. After his discharge, he worked at Richling Standard Service.
On May 20, 1954, Don was united in marriage to Norma Mathine at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. They were blessed with six children: Richard, Mark, Rodney, Rhonda, Duane and Daniel. Don and Norma started farming in 1956, and he was active in farming for most of his married life.
Don was a member of the Natural Resources Board for 21 years and received certificates of merit in 1971, 1976, 1984 and 1989. He was also awarded certificates of merit from the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce in 1971 and 1976 recognizing his actions in the development of the agriculture industry.
Don was also a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Don enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved being on the farm. He enjoyed reading and watching westerns, playing cards at home and in card clubs. Another favorite pastime of his was eating ice cream cones and going for Sunday drives.
Don is survived by his spouse, Norma; children Richard Hart (Jeannie), Mark (Julie) Hart, Rodney (Nancy) Hart, Rhonda (Dave) Havlicek, Duane Hart, Daniel Hart (Karen); 17 grandchildren, Marty (Melanie), Angela (Ben), Holly (Tim), Ryan, Nick, Adam, Derek, Luke (Kayla), Justin (Kelsey), Camy, Gina, Karla (Jared), Trisha, Nathan (Mallory), April, Samantha and Danielle (Caleb); 23 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Trenton, Emma, Jacob, Grace, Faith, Kenzie, Savannah, Jordyn, Jacinda, Jack, Karsyn, Bentley, Konner, Jace, Kaelyn, Zoey, Audrieana, Ciera, Leif, Liam, Aidan and Ella; sisters Margaret Lucht and Meledene (Gary) Nelson; and sisters-in-law, Sandy Hart and Sharon Hart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra and Lottie; brothers Kenny (Barb) Hart, Bob (Blondie) Hart, Merlyn Hart, Milford (Marlene) Hart and Willard Hart; brother-in-law Fred Lucht; nieces Teresa Slahn and LeAnn Thomas; and nephews Mike Hart and David Hart.