 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Hart

Donald Hart

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Daniel Wittrock will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and U.S. Marine Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Donald Hart died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

1930-2023

Donald Ezra Hart, son of Ezra and Lottie (Walton) Hart, was born May 4, 1930, at Verdel. He attended school in Verdel and Creighton. Don worked for Mike Tyler Trucking, hauling gravel, before entering the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1951 until 1953 as a truck driver. After his discharge, he worked at Richling Standard Service.

On May 20, 1954, Don was united in marriage to Norma Mathine at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. They were blessed with six children: Richard, Mark, Rodney, Rhonda, Duane and Daniel. Don and Norma started farming in 1956, and he was active in farming for most of his married life.

Don was a member of the Natural Resources Board for 21 years and received certificates of merit in 1971, 1976, 1984 and 1989. He was also awarded certificates of merit from the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce in 1971 and 1976 recognizing his actions in the development of the agriculture industry.

Don was also a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Don enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved being on the farm. He enjoyed reading and watching westerns, playing cards at home and in card clubs. Another favorite pastime of his was eating ice cream cones and going for Sunday drives.

Don is survived by his spouse, Norma; children Richard Hart (Jeannie), Mark (Julie) Hart, Rodney (Nancy) Hart, Rhonda (Dave) Havlicek, Duane Hart, Daniel Hart (Karen); 17 grandchildren, Marty (Melanie), Angela (Ben), Holly (Tim), Ryan, Nick, Adam, Derek, Luke (Kayla), Justin (Kelsey), Camy, Gina, Karla (Jared), Trisha, Nathan (Mallory), April, Samantha and Danielle (Caleb); 23 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Trenton, Emma, Jacob, Grace, Faith, Kenzie, Savannah, Jordyn, Jacinda, Jack, Karsyn, Bentley, Konner, Jace, Kaelyn, Zoey, Audrieana, Ciera, Leif, Liam, Aidan and Ella; sisters Margaret Lucht and Meledene (Gary) Nelson; and sisters-in-law, Sandy Hart and Sharon Hart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra and Lottie; brothers Kenny (Barb) Hart, Bob (Blondie) Hart, Merlyn Hart, Milford (Marlene) Hart and Willard Hart; brother-in-law Fred Lucht; nieces Teresa Slahn and LeAnn Thomas; and nephews Mike Hart and David Hart.

Tags

In other news

James Otteman

James Otteman

WAUSA — Memorial services for James Otteman, 86, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

William Hintz

William Hintz

PIERCE — Services for William D. “Bill” Hintz, 80, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate.

Lois Kumm

Lois Kumm

PLAINVIEW — Services for Lois R. Kumm, 87, Brunswick, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the Brunswick Cemetery.

Dorothy Drott

Dorothy Drott

WAYNE — Private memorial services for Dorothy A. Drott, 91, Wakefield, formerly of Flippin, Ark., will be at a later date.

Joel Veach

Joel Veach

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Joel D. Veach, 52, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Bellevue Cemetery in Bellevue. Joel Veach died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.

Lucille Gesell

Lucille Gesell

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Virginia Raasch

Virginia Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Grace by Faith Lutheran Church, 1200 N. 13th St., in Norfolk (Stonacek Funeral Chapel). The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Sharon Miller

Sharon Miller

VERDIGRE — Services for Sharon Miller, 87, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Sharon Miller died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Brad Claus

Brad Claus

NORFOLK — Services for Brad A. Claus, 59, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Brad Claus died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara