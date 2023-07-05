CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Hart died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
In other news
PIERCE — Services for William D. “Bill” Hintz, 80, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Virginia Raasch died Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Memorial services for James Otteman, 86, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Lawrence K. “Larry” Wright, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date in Warren Cemetery in rural Madison County. Military honors will be provided…
PIERCE — Services for William D. “Bill” Hintz, 80, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by …
STANTON — Services for Gladys R. Frank, 96, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Gladys Frank died Saturday, July 1, 2023.
CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Hart died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Lois R. Kumm, 87, Brunswick, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the Brunswick Cemetery.