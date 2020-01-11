Donald Harms

ALBION — Donald L. Harms, 71, of Albion, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

A visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, at the United Methodist Church in Albion. Inurnment will be at a later date at the German Lutheran Cemetery in rural Monroe.

Levander Funeral Home in Albion is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Pischel Jr.

NIOBRARA — Services for Robert “Bob” Pischel Jr., 74, of Niobrara are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

Denelda Becker

HARTINGTON — Denelda Becker, 80, of Hartington died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her residence after suffering a stroke.

Darrel Lyon

Patsy Owens

OSMOND — Patsy J. Owens, 70, of Osmond died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home in Osmond. Visitation will be Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. A private family service and burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in rural McLean. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba wi…

Gale Young

NORFOLK — Private services were held for Gale W. Young, 85, of Norfolk who died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Randall Coffin officiated. Burial will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Judy Wobbenhorst

COLERIDGE — Services for Judy Wobbenhorst, 69, of Belden will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. The Rev. Deb Valentine will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.

Laura Spanel

AINSWORTH — Private memorial services for Laura L. Spanel, 58, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. She died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

