Donald Hall

PLAINVIEW — Graveside services for Donald E. Hall, 76, Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview. Military honors will be conducted by the Osmond American Legion and VFW.
Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ashburn Funeral Home in Osmond with a prayer service at 8 p.m.
He died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital.
1944-2020
Donald E. Hall was born July 13, 1944, in Detroit, Mich., to Eugene A. Hall and Norma Forester Hall and entered into eternal rest at Osmond General Hospital on Oct. 4, 2020, after a long, hard fight with pancreatic cancer.
At the age of 2, he and his mother went back to southern Illinois, which had been their prior home. He attended school in Harrisburg, Ill., and graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1962.
After high school, he entered the U.S. Army and was trained in both laboratory and radiology. After training, he was sent to Asmara, Ethiopa, where he worked at a hospital on the Army communication base there, caring for both locals as well as fellow Army. He had many great memories of his time there and loved to talk about them.
After discharge from the Army, he went to Chicago, first working in the lab at General Mills. Because he loved working with people and in hospital lab setting, he later went to work at Sherman Hospital in Chicago.
Answering an ad in a medical magazine for someone to expand a lab in Plainview, he came to Nebraska to work for Dr. Kopp and the other doctors that followed him. It was at the Plainview Clinic that he met and married Nancy Houston Ashburn. He was at Plainview Clinic for several years and then moved to Nebraska City, working at St. Mary’s Hospital and at the hospital in Humboldt.
In 1983, he began working at Osmond General Hospital and worked there for 37 years until his retirement due to health issues.
He thoroughly enjoyed his work and interactions with patients and fellow employees. He was truly dedicated to his work and nothing but his family came ahead of work.
As a child and through high school, he enjoyed swimming and was a life guard for many years at his pool at home. He loved southern Illinois, its scenery, hiking trails, the coal mines and had many great tales to share with his boys about them.
One of his biggest pleasures was taking his boys to southern Illinois to see the areas he had enjoyed so much as a child. He had great tales to tell and was never shy about sharing them with his family and coworkers.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed both the Norfolk Arts Council and the Omaha Symphony Concerts and was a member of both of them and scarcely missed a concert.
He was associated with the Evangelical Covenant Church, loved the Lord, and so appreciated the many visits with Pastor Lane and many of the congregation.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, O.E.S., V.A., VFW, and the various organizations associated with his lab and radiology work.
He was preceded in death by his son, Neal Ashburn; his father, Eugene A. Hall; his mother, Norma Woolard; his stepfather, J.P. Woolard; grandparents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to mourn his passing are his spouse, Nancy; sons Mitchell (Traci) and Todd Ashburn; daughter-in-law Colleen Ashburn, Tony, Joshua (Melanie), and Adam Hall; brothers Jay Woolard (Landy) and Mickey Woolard (Peggy); many grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and many, many friends and co-workers.